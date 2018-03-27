Man in critical condition after being shot 3 times in Central Fresno

A search is underway for suspects involved in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.Officers had to block off a portion of Fruit near Ashlan Monday night as they combed through evidence trying to piece together what happened. This all started around 11:30 p.m. when shotspotter alerted them to shots fired in this area.Officers found a 22-year-old victim who was shot three times. Once in the upper body, the arm, and the thigh. The victim was treated by emergency crews on scene and rushed to the hospital."All we have for suspects right now is three black males wearing possibly dark clothing, dark hooded sweatshirts-- they were last seen fleeing southbound," said Lt. Carl McKnight, Fresno Police.No word if the shooting is gang-related, though officers tell us this area does have gang issues. Officers also have not released the identity of the victim but tell us he is on probation for robbery.Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Fresno Police.