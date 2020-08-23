Man in critical condition after being shot during family argument in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man in his 40's has been hospitalized after being shot in the upper body in northeast Fresno.

Authorities say it happened just after 7 p.m. on N. Fifth St. near Sierra Avenue, and it appears that a family argument led to the shooting.


The suspect has been detained and is cooperating with investigators.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is currently in critical condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofamilyshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family forced to evacuate due to Moc Fire warns Californians to over-prepare
Family forced to move to Visalia after fire has trailer with valuable items stolen
Experts urge residents to get flu shot amid pandemic
Police investigating rolling gun battle in southwest Fresno
Merced County issues evacuation warning about massive NorCal wildfire
CHP officer hit by alleged DUI driver while checking on car on Highway 99
Former Fresno State football player Vince Wesson passes away at 56
Show More
2nd Fresno Co. child dies from apparent COVID-19 complications, officials say
Walk held in Downtown Fresno to show support for law enforcement
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno County files for injunction to close Immanuel Schools
More TOP STORIES News