Man in critical condition after being shot in southeast Fresno

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man in his 20's has been hospitalized after being shot in southeast Fresno.

Authorities say it happened near Recreation and Kings Canyon.

Investigators say the man was shot multiple times in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Another car was hit by the gunfire but no other injuries have been reported.

Police are searching for two suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
