Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police in Fresno are investigating an overnight stabbing in Central Fresno that sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.Police say it happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday in the area of Tyler and Fresno Streets.According to officers, a man in his early 30's showed up at someone's door asking for help.The neighbor called 911 telling dispatchers it looked like he was stabbed.When police arrived they found the victim with multiple wounds to his upper body.He was conscious but was not cooperating, refusing to tell police where and by who, he was stabbed.Officers say 30 minutes before the call police made contact with him and another subject.Detectives are now trying to determine if that other person was involved.