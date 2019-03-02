Man in critical condition after being stabbed with kitchen knife in Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times with a kitchen knife in Lemoore on Saturday morning.The Kings County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of Atwell Court and E Road in Lemoore at about 5:13 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, deputies found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.Witnesses identified the suspect as Elijah Cargo, and he was found in a nearby home and arrested. He will be booked into the Kings County Jail for attempted homicide with a bail set at $500,000.00.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eric Essman with KCSO at 559-852-2807.