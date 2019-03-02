stabbing

Man in critical condition after being stabbed with kitchen knife in Lemoore

Booking Photo: Elijah Cargo

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times with a kitchen knife in Lemoore on Saturday morning.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of Atwell Court and E Road in Lemoore at about 5:13 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, deputies found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

Witnesses identified the suspect as Elijah Cargo, and he was found in a nearby home and arrested. He will be booked into the Kings County Jail for attempted homicide with a bail set at $500,000.00.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eric Essman with KCSO at 559-852-2807.
