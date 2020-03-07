Man in critical condition after central Fresno shooting, shooter at-large

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search for a shooter continues in Central Fresno after police found a gunshot victim outside of the Pleasant Village Apartment Complex.

Officers say it happened at around 11:30 p.m. Friday night on Pleasant Avenue near Dakota.

The 30-year-old had several bullet wounds to his torso-area and lower body. The victim told police he was standing outside the apartments when the suspect vehicle pulled up to him.

"Some words were exchanged and we do not know why, but suddenly the driver started firing rounds at him," says Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley. "We have found shell casings here at the scene."

The victim was rushed to CRMC where he underwent surgery. Police say he is listed in critical condition.

Officers say the victim was not able to describe the shooter or the car he drove off in. Investigators say the car drove southbound on Pleasant before escaping into a nearby residential area.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact police.
