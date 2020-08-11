Man in critical condition after his car crashes into guardrail on Hwy 99

A man is in the hospital in critical condition after he was thrown out of his car when it hit a guardrail.CHP officials say the 46-year-old Selma resident was heading south on Highway 99 around 8:30 pm Monday when he lost control of his car, which hit the center median guardrail and overturned near Merced Street.The man was ejected out of the car. He was flown to CRMC where he is in critical condition.CHP officials are investigating the cause of the crash, but believe he may have been under the influence. They say it doesn't appear the driver was wearing a seatbelt.