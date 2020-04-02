Man in critical condition after shooting in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif, (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department says a man is in critical condition after a shooting in southeast Fresno Wednesday night.Authorities responded to a call just after 10 p.m. near E Alta and S Chestnut Avenues where two family members were arguing in a garage.Police say a wrestling match broke out and at one point, one of the men was shot in the chest. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.Authorities are trying to figure out if one of the men pulled out a gun and shot at the other, or if the shooting was accidental.