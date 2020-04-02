Man in critical condition after shooting in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif, (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department says a man is in critical condition after a shooting in southeast Fresno Wednesday night.

Authorities responded to a call just after 10 p.m. near E Alta and S Chestnut Avenues where two family members were arguing in a garage.

Police say a wrestling match broke out and at one point, one of the men was shot in the chest. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Authorities are trying to figure out if one of the men pulled out a gun and shot at the other, or if the shooting was accidental.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoshootingcommunity regional medical center
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FUSD extends school closures for remainder of 2019-2020 school year
California schools closed through end of school year, Newsom says
Employee claims eight COVID-19 cases at Visalia nursing home could have been avoided
Coronavirus: School, college closures and changes in Central California
Coronavirus: Fresno husband who went above and beyond for pregnant wife laid off
Madera COVID-19 patient shares about panic, fear, failures
Coronavirus: Merced hospital offering virtual visits for possible patients and families
Show More
2,700 sailors being removed from U.S. carrier amid COVID-19 outbreak
Trump resists national shutdown, leaving it up to states
Coronavirus: Local SEIU rep calling for more protective gear for health care workers
Newsom supports school campuses remaining closed for rest of school year
Coronavirus: Kings County issues shelter in place order
More TOP STORIES News