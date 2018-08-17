FRESNO

Man in critical condition after shooting in Southwest Fresno

Police are looking into a shooting that left a man injured near MLK Boulevard and North Avenue in southwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. --
Authorities said the attack happened just before 10 Friday morning. When police arrived they found the 28-year-old victim shot on the front porch of a home.


The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he is in critical condition. He suffered gunshot wounds to his stomach and back, with a total of at least three wounds.

Police said he was uncooperative, but they believe the shooter walked up to the house and opened fire.

Police are still working on identifying the suspect.
