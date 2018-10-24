Man in critical condition after stabbing in Pinedale

Fresno Police are investigating a stabbing at Spruce and College in Pinedale that's left one man in critical condition.

Police say the victim and two other men were in some kind of an argument in the middle of the street when they stabbed him several times in the upper body.

Investigators found a blood trail that went for several blocks that led to the victim. He was not conscious when officers found him.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police are still looking for the two suspects.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chowchilla Police released body-cam video from controversial arrest
Man convicted of killing 2 women, shooting 4 others applies for clemency
Local politicians call this election year: "most polarizing and violent they have ever seen"
ACLU files discrimination lawsuit against Visalia Unified
New details in case involving man accused of sexually assaulting his foster children
"No contest" plea could be strategic in hit and run killing Clovis Unified vice principal
Dos Palos man accused of hitting a man with car, released from jail
International and national leaders visit the Valley during Americas Competitiveness Exchange program
Show More
Dozens more breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
CHP releases video of driver crashing into fighter jet
Hanford man sentenced to 10 years in prison for devastating Christmas Day crash
South Valley students learn life-saving techniques through 'Stop the Bleed Program'
Campaign flyers flooding mailboxes as election looms
More News