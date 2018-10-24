Man in critical condition after stabbing in Pinedale

Fresno Police are investigating a stabbing at Spruce and College in Pinedale that's left one man in critical condition.Police say the victim and two other men were in some kind of an argument in the middle of the street when they stabbed him several times in the upper body.Investigators found a blood trail that went for several blocks that led to the victim. He was not conscious when officers found him.He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.Police are still looking for the two suspects.