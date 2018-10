Sheriff's deputies say they arrested George Quinteros after locating a suspicious vehicle in Terra Bella just before 8 a.m.Quinteros was inside the car but ran away from deputies.After searching the vehicle deputies found that it had been stolen from Pixley during a burglary.Inside, was more stolen property from numerous burglaries throughout the Valley.After an investigation, deputies linked Quinteros to several thefts and burglaries and later took him into custody.