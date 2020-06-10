Man in his 60s out fishing drowns in Kings River

A man in his sixties drowned and several people were nearly drowned in the Kings River on Tuesday.Authorities said they were called to the river about 4:30 pm, where at least five people, including children, were in the water.Some of them were bystanders who had jumped in to try and rescue those already in the water."People were trying to save other bystanders and bystanders were trying to save those people. Ultimately multiple people were in the water, several near-drownings. EMS was checking out three different victims because of the temperature of the water and them just taking on and inhaling some water," said Fresno County Fire/ CAL FIRE Battalion Chief Ryan Michaels.At the time, there was a training in progress at the river involving CAL FIRE and Fresno City firefighters, who responded to the scene and helped rescue several people.One man, however, had been in the water for 45 minutes before he was found. First responders performed CPR on him, and he was taken to Community Regional Medical Center but he died at the hospital.Authorities have not yet identified the victim. They say he was out fishing at Winton Park, they do not yet know how he ended up in the water.