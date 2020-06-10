Man in his 60s out fishing drowns in Kings River

A man in his sixties drowned and several people were nearly drowned in the Kings River on Tuesday.

Authorities said they were called to the river about 4:30 pm, where at least five people, including children, were in the water.

Some of them were bystanders who had jumped in to try and rescue those already in the water.

"People were trying to save other bystanders and bystanders were trying to save those people. Ultimately multiple people were in the water, several near-drownings. EMS was checking out three different victims because of the temperature of the water and them just taking on and inhaling some water," said Fresno County Fire/ CAL FIRE Battalion Chief Ryan Michaels.

At the time, there was a training in progress at the river involving CAL FIRE and Fresno City firefighters, who responded to the scene and helped rescue several people.

One man, however, had been in the water for 45 minutes before he was found. First responders performed CPR on him, and he was taken to Community Regional Medical Center but he died at the hospital.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim. They say he was out fishing at Winton Park, they do not yet know how he ended up in the water.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countydrowningkings river
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Visalia mother arrested for child abuse after 1-year-old found severely injured
Central California coronavirus cases
Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in northeast Fresno
Fresno Co. adds extra stop signs at 13 dangerous intersections
Beware of COVID-19 surcharges
LAPD officer charged with assault after video shows him punching suspect
Police searching for hit-and-run driver in northwest Fresno
Show More
Tulare County tourism industry takes hit, but could recover faster than rest of state
George Floyd was laid to rest after emotional service
Los Banos Police looking for help finding 'persons of interest' in March homicide
Merced County Fair holding 'virtual livestock auction' to support students
Hobby Lobby hiring 55 workers for new Clovis location
More TOP STORIES News