Man from out-of-town stabbed following fight in Southeast Fresno

One man is in the hospital after a stabbing from an apparent fight in southwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is in the hospital after a stabbing in southwest Fresno.

It happened on California and Lee Avenues around 7 Saturday morning.

Authorities say the victim is in his early to mid-20s and was stabbed multiple times on his upper body and neck area.

Police say it happened outside after a fight.

"There was a group of family members that arrived from the southern California area that were here to pick up some personal property," Fresno Police Lieutenant Sky Leibee says. "During that time there was some conflict in regard to the property that was suppose to be picked up and a physical altercation occurred.

There were multiple family members involved in the fight and some had minor injuries.

The suspect was booked into the Fresno County Jail and is facing various charges.

The victim is from out of town and is in serious condition.