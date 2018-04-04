FRESNO

Man in Northeast Fresno taken into custody after threatening hospital workers with crossbow

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police have arrested a man who was making threats outside St Agnes Hospital in Northeast Fresno with a crossbow.

According to Fresno Police, they received a call at 6:43 Wednesday morning about a man outside the hospital wielding a crossbow. Authorities said the man had been released from the hospital and a taxi had been called for him. When the taxi did not arrive fast enough he threatened hospital workers with a crossbow he took from his bag.

Once police arrived they apprehended the suspect without incident and he was taken into custody.

Authorities say the suspect has a history of mental illness.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestfresnomental healthFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News