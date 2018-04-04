Man in Northeast Fresno taken into custody after threatening hospital workers with crossbow

Police have arrested a man who was making threats outside St Agnes Hospital in Northeast Fresno with a crossbow.According to Fresno Police, they received a call at 6:43 Wednesday morning about a man outside the hospital wielding a crossbow. Authorities said the man had been released from the hospital and a taxi had been called for him. When the taxi did not arrive fast enough he threatened hospital workers with a crossbow he took from his bag.Once police arrived they apprehended the suspect without incident and he was taken into custody.Authorities say the suspect has a history of mental illness.