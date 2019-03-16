Fresno man in stolen vehicle, rams police car, leads Clovis officers on chase

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man in a stolen car led law enforcement on a chase overnight on Saturday, according to Clovis police.41-year-old Jason Kirscher caught the attention of a Clovis police officer when he drove by the department in a stolen Honda Accord, authorities say.Police say Kirscher was pulled over by an officer on Temperance and Bullard when the suspect then rammed his car into the patrol vehicle.An 8.5-mile pursuit ensued through east Clovis, and officers deployed a spike strip. The suspect crashed on Sunnyside and Herndon and made off on foot, police say.Officers eventually arrested Kirscher. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on multiple charges.