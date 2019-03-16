police chase

Fresno man in stolen vehicle, rams police car, leads Clovis officers on chase

(Clovis Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man in a stolen car led law enforcement on a chase overnight on Saturday, according to Clovis police.

41-year-old Jason Kirscher caught the attention of a Clovis police officer when he drove by the department in a stolen Honda Accord, authorities say.

Police say Kirscher was pulled over by an officer on Temperance and Bullard when the suspect then rammed his car into the patrol vehicle.

An 8.5-mile pursuit ensued through east Clovis, and officers deployed a spike strip. The suspect crashed on Sunnyside and Herndon and made off on foot, police say.

Officers eventually arrested Kirscher. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on multiple charges.
