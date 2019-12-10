crash

Man in wheelchair injured after colliding with vehicle in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is being treated for injuries after his wheelchair collided with a car in a southeast Fresno shopping center.

It happened in a grocery center parking lot next to a Jack in the Box on Tulare Avenue and First Street at around 6:45 a.m.

Police say the driver saw the man rolling into her path, so she stopped her car, but he still hit her.

The impact caused the man to fall out of his wheelchair.

Paramedics treated him at the scene and got him to the hospital where he's expected to make a full recovery.

Officers say he was at fault for the accident and the driver will not face charges.
