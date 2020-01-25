Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run accident in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man that was killed in a hit-and-run accident in west central Fresno has been identified as 53-year-old Ronnie Rodriguez of Fresno.

He was hit just before 6:30 near Brawley and McKinley when a vehicle came barreling through the area.



Police believe Rodriguez was near one of the lanes of traffic on the side of the road when he was hit.

There are no street lights in that area.

Investigators spoke to witnesses who reported seeing a light-colored pick-up truck leaving the area moments after the crash.

If you have any information on this deadly hit and run, you're asked to call Fresno Police.
