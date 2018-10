A man is recovering from injuries after being hit by a car in Northwest Fresno. It happened just after 11:30 Thursday night in the area of El Capitan and Shaw.The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.The man that was hurt suffered a bump and a few scrapes on his knee. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center as a precaution.It's not known why he was in the roadway or if he was in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.