HOUSE FIRE

Man injured after flames engulf Central Fresno house

EMBED </>More Videos

Man injured after flames engulf Central Fresno house.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Despite the wet weather rolling through valley firefighters stayed busy overnight.

A man is being treated for injuries after firefighters find him in a home fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was reported just after 2:30 a.m. at this home on Grant and Howard in Central Fresno.


It was abandoned and had been boarded up but someone was inside.

Firefighters had to enter the fire when they heard cries for help.

"When you pull up to an abandoned house you think it is abandoned and when you hear voices you are told from neighbors there is somebody inside especially with the amount of fire involvement that was going on in this residence yes it is very concerning to us not only for the victim inside but our firefighters going in," said Tim Fulmer from Fresno Fire Department.

They found the man hiding under the floor in a crawl space.

He suffered injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Fire officials said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening but that could change.

No firefighters were hurt fighting this fire.

Fire investigators are now questioning witnesses.

A separate fire had been reported just an hour earlier in the garage of this home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house fireFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSE FIRE
Garage fire leaves man with injuries in Southeast Fresno
Firefighters douse house fire in Central Fresno
Vacant Visalia home goes up in flames
Fresno Fire releases helmet cam video of intense house fire
More house fire
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News