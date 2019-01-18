Man injured, another missing after violent rollover crash in Central Fresno: witnesses

Fresno Police are investigating a violent rollover crash in Central Fresno.It happened around 2:45 Friday morning in the area of Blackstone and Terrace.That's where witnesses say the driver of the pick-up truck lost control, flipping the truck over as many as eight times before it came to rest on it's side against some trees.Both men in the truck were ejected.One is in the hospital in critical condition.Witnesses say the other walked away.He was last seen going westbound on Terrace.Officers are currently looking for that second crash victim.They are also at the scene working to reconstruct the crash.A southbound lane of Blackstone is closed between Clinton and Princeton for that investigation.It's not yet known what led to that crash at this time.