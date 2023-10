Man hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after a shooting in central Fresno on Monday night.

The shooting happened in the area of Belmont and Effie.

Fresno police say a man was shot in his upper torso.

He was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

Authorities have not yet provided any other details about the shooting.

