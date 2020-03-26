shooting

Man injured in drive-by shooting in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspects in a drive-by shooting after a man was shot in central Fresno on Wednesday night.

It happened around 11 pm at Palm and Belmont Avenues.

Police say three men were walking in the crosswalk on the north side of Belmont when a brown car stopped next to them.

Words were exchanged between the groups, and moments later, shots rang out from inside the car.

One of the three men was shot in the upper body. Officers say he was conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

The suspect's car took off westbound on Belmont.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
