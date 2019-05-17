Man injured in drive-by shooting in Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Fresno.It happened just after 4 a.m. Friday at Belgravia and Ivy.Police say a car came down Belgravia westbound and turned the corner on Ivy, shooting at the victim's house on the corner.Three to four men were outside the garage at the time and one man was shot.He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital.His condition is not yet known.There's no word on a description of the suspects or their vehicle at this time.A motive for this attack is unknown.