drive by shooting

33-year-old man injured in northwest Fresno drive-by shooting, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in northwest Fresno late Thursday night.

Officers say the victim, a 30-year-old man, was visiting family in the on Fairmont near Marks Avenue.

He told police he recognized the vehicle that drove near the house. He reportedly ran toward the SUV, but then someone inside pulled out a gun, shot him, and then drove away.

The bullet grazed the victim in the stomach. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

"The suspect vehicle is described as a white SUV," said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.

Officers are still investigating the motive behind the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northwestcrimeshootingdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRIVE BY SHOOTING
Man shot in his car near Sanger apartment complex
Man rushed into surgery after drive-by shooting in northwest Fresno
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Sanger
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in southeast Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severely injured woman found on side of Visalia road, police say
1 killed, 2 in hospital after shooting in Livingston
Family displaced after fire destroys home in Easton
1 injured in Fresno hit-and-run crash, good Samaritans stop suspect
Man pistol-whipped ex, led deputies on chase through Fresno, officials say
Fresno's Hmong community protests plan to deport over 4,000 refugees
Fresno Police warn about pedestrian safety
Show More
Pope, sick with apparent cold, cancels audiences amid virus fears
Tulare Western Dean of Students dies after car crash, officials say
Same DNA tech used in Debbie Dorian case, Golden State Killer case
California dental surgeon arrested for human trafficking, sex crimes against children
Court denies basketball head coach's restraining order against Fresno City College
More TOP STORIES News