Man injured in southeast Fresno shooting

A man is in hospital in critical condition after being shot several times in southeast Fresno.

The shooting took place at Beck and Waverly at about 8 p.m.


Police say the victim and his girlfriend were near their vehicle when a tan SUV or van pulled up next to them and two suspects came out of it. The suspects began firing shots at the victim and then re-entered their vehicle and sped off.

(This story is developing and will be updated)
