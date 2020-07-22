A man is in hospital in critical condition after being shot several times in southeast Fresno.
The shooting took place at Beck and Waverly at about 8 p.m.
Police say the victim and his girlfriend were near their vehicle when a tan SUV or van pulled up next to them and two suspects came out of it. The suspects began firing shots at the victim and then re-entered their vehicle and sped off.
(This story is developing and will be updated)
Man injured in southeast Fresno shooting
