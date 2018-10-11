Man injured in Southwest Fresno shooting, police looking for suspects

#BREAKING: Man shot in torso area in Southwest Fresno near Oleander & Modoc. Getting info from @FresnoPolice now pic.twitter.com/c8vdC4kAb9 — Cory James (@CoryABC30) October 12, 2018

#New: Man in 20s shot while standing outside near driveway where white car is. Police say he is not being cooperative. This is the second shooting in this area in recent weeks. Police are currently looking for suspects/vehicle. Victim taken to hospital, expected to be ok. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/mYZlOezsgt — Cory James (@CoryABC30) October 12, 2018

The Fresno Police Department is looking for the suspects who shot a man in the stomach in Southwest Fresno.Police say the shooting happened near South Plumas and East Oleander Thursday evening.According to officers, the victim was standing outside of a home when a car pulled up and the suspect or suspects started shooting.Police say the victim is a man in his 20's and was taken to the hospital. He's expected to survive.This is now the second shooting to happen in that neighborhood in recent weeks.