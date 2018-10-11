Man injured in Southwest Fresno shooting, police looking for suspects

The Fresno Police Department is looking for the suspects who shot a man in the stomach in Southwest Fresno.


Police say the shooting happened near South Plumas and East Oleander Thursday evening.

According to officers, the victim was standing outside of a home when a car pulled up and the suspect or suspects started shooting.


Police say the victim is a man in his 20's and was taken to the hospital. He's expected to survive.

This is now the second shooting to happen in that neighborhood in recent weeks.
