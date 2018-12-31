Man 'intentionally' killed 7-year-old girl while leaving Walmart, her mom says

"HE INTENTIONALLY KILLED MY CHILD": A Houston mother is in agony after she says a man gunned down her 7-year-old daughter while leaving a Walmart store.

HOUSTON, Texas --
LaPorsha Washington, mother of Jazmine Barnes, is revealing new details about the alleged attack that killed her daughter on Sunday morning.

Jazmine, 7, and her mother were shot as they left a Walmart parking lot with her three other sisters.

Washington spoke about her daughter's final moments.

"As I turned around and looked back at the street, I heard shots start firing and they came through my window, broke my glass, and hit me in my arm. They sped off in front of us and the truck slowed down and continued to fire as he was in front of us. It was not fair. It was not fair. He intentionally killed my child for no reason. He didn't even know her, he didn't know who she was."

After the shooting was over, one of her other daughters made the devastating discovery.

"She said, 'Momma, Jazmine's not moving. She's not talking.' I turned around and my 7-year-old was shot in the head."

Authorities have identified a 7-year-old who was killed by a man during a shooting in northeast Harris County.


The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking all residents in the area around Wallisville Road near the E. Sam Houston Parkway to check their surveillance videos to help find clues that may lead to Jazmine's killer.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the expenses the family may need.

The motive for the attack is still unknown as detectives are trying to determine whether the shooting was targeted or random.

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can also make an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.
