Man climbs over safety barrier, jumps to his death at Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say

GRAND CANYON WEST, Ariz. -- Authorities are trying to locate the body of a man who climbed over a safety barrier at the Grand Canyon Skywalk and apparently jumped to his death.

They say the 28-year-old visitor to the tourist spot on the Hualapai reservation outside Grand Canyon National Park jumped around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

A Grand Canyon West spokesman says a body recovery effort began Sunday morning.

Skywalk opened in 2007. It's a horseshoe-shaped glass walkway that juts about 70 feet over the canyon overlooking the Colorado River.

The vertical drop from the Skywalk is between 500 feet and 800 feet.

A Chinese tourist fell to his death in March when he stumbled while trying to take a photo close to Skywalk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonagrand canyondeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
Family remembers cousins killed in Hanford crash
Authorities investigating Visalia house fire possibly sparked by honey oil lab
More than $1.5 million of marijuana products found during traffic stop in Kern County
Community raises $7,000 for family of teen killed in Fresno County DUI crash
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Horse dies at Santa Anita Park on second day of season
Show More
Man charged with terrorism after driving SUV through mall
Stockton woman who livestreamed deadly DUI crash out of prison
Reedley firefighters investigating deadly house fire
NYPD officer, suspect killed during struggle in the Bronx
At least two detained in central Fresno shooting investigation
More TOP STORIES News