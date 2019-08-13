Man kicks stranger's dog 15 feet into air, animal suffers collapsed lung, displaced heart, police say

By ABC7.com staff
PORT HUENEME, Calif. -- A homeless man known for a disturbing Port Hueneme beachgoers kicked a stranger's dog 15 feet in the air.

Police say Dylan McTaggert is an Oxnard transient and has a history of disturbing people on the beach. The suspect is accused of kicking a dog named Sophie without provocation. The dog went into shock and was rendered unconscious. The dog was kicked so hard she suffered a collapsed lung and displaced heart.

Police say McTaggert was fighting with Port Hueneme lifeguards when they arrived on scene. He was apprehended after a short foot chase.

McTaggert is currently on probation for assaulting officers and shoplifting. McTaggert is expected in court Tuesday.

Sophie is back at home and being cared for by her owner.
