homicide

Man killed, 2 other injured after bunny sale goes wrong in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fight over the purchase of rabbits led to the death of a man in Southeast Fresno last weekend.

Homicide detectives say 26-year old Benito Diaz was found near a home on Backer near Huntington.

He had extensive head trauma.

In the backyard of the home, officers also found two other assault victims identified as Javier Solano and Jose Zarigoza.

Diaz and Zarigoza received treatment at a hospital, but Solano died at the scene.

One of the suspects initially left during the purchase of the rabbits, but returned a short while later and began assaulting the victims with clubs.

The attackers have been identified, but police say they're undocumented and are believed to have fled to Mexico.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeastmurderassaulthomicide
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Suspect arrested after deadly SoCal crime spree
Family desperate for answers in killing of SoCal woman
Murder or self-defense? Fresno man's testimony could cast doubts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News