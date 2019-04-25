Man killed, 2 other injured after bunny sale goes wrong in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fight over the purchase of rabbits led to the death of a man in Southeast Fresno last weekend.Homicide detectives say 26-year old Benito Diaz was found near a home on Backer near Huntington.He had extensive head trauma.In the backyard of the home, officers also found two other assault victims identified as Javier Solano and Jose Zarigoza.Diaz and Zarigoza received treatment at a hospital, but Solano died at the scene.One of the suspects initially left during the purchase of the rabbits, but returned a short while later and began assaulting the victims with clubs.The attackers have been identified, but police say they're undocumented and are believed to have fled to Mexico.