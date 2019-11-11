crime

Man killed, 7-year-old girl injured after shooting outside Selma home

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway in Selma into a shooting that took a man's life and sent a child to the hospital.

The attack happened at a home on Saginaw and Mitchell just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

Officers say a 30-year-old man stepped out of the home to the garage and was shot and killed.

A 7-year-old girl, who was in the front of the home was also shot in the leg.

Officers don't have any suspect descriptions but say they're looking for a light-colored small sedan.

"We have detectives on scene interviewing people, talking to family and we would ask if the public has any information that they would share it with us," said Selma Police Chief Myron Dick.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the victim at this time, but a family member sent Action News a photo saying the person shot and killed is Steven Falcon.

Police also say officers were near the home earlier that evening at around 8:25 p.m. for a call of shots fired.

They say they had nothing to report and that the scene was cleared.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.
