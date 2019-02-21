Man killed after being hit by car in northeast Fresno

A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Northeast Fresno on Thursday.Fresno Police say they received a call just before 6.30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man dead, believed to have been hit by a car traveling north on Friant at Copper River.This is in the area of where the Clovis Unified educator Gavin Gladding was killed by a hit and run driver in September of 2018.(This story is developing. Please check back later for more details.)