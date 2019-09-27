Man killed after being hit by car on Highway 99 near Fowler

FOWLER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hit and killed by a driver on Highway 99 near Fowler early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.It happened around 4:30 a.m. just south of the Clovis Avenue exit.Officers believe a man in his 20's was attempting to cross the highway when a person driving a van hit him. That driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.One northbound lane is shut down as officers continue to investigate the deadly crash.