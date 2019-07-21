Man killed after crashing dirt bike into tree near Bass Lake

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man died after crashing his dirt bike into a tree near Bass Lake Saturday morning.It happened near Beasore Road and Road 274 just before 9 a.m.California Highway Patrol officers believe the man was driving under the influence when he lost control of his bike and crashed into the tree. He was not wearing a helmet.CHP said they believe the man was in his twenties. His name has not been released.Officials added that the type of dirt bike he was riding is not allowed on the roadway.