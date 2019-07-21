fatal crash

Man killed after crashing dirt bike into tree near Bass Lake

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man died after crashing his dirt bike into a tree near Bass Lake Saturday morning.

It happened near Beasore Road and Road 274 just before 9 a.m.

California Highway Patrol officers believe the man was driving under the influence when he lost control of his bike and crashed into the tree. He was not wearing a helmet.

CHP said they believe the man was in his twenties. His name has not been released.

Officials added that the type of dirt bike he was riding is not allowed on the roadway.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oakhurstfatal crashmotorcycle accident
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Never-released photos of James Dean's fatal crash up for auction
Deadly crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Highway 168
Surveillance video captures wife shield husband before deadly crash
New video of crash, DUI suspect pleads not guilty to killing a Fresno father
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News