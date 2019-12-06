fatal crash

57-year-old man killed after semi-truck collides with SUV in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A semi-truck and a Ford Bronco collided in Fresno County killing the driver of the SUV.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m., when CHP officers say the semi turned from Reed onto Adams Avenue, in front of the approaching Bronco.

The SUV crashed into the right side of the big rig.

The 57-year-old Bronco driver from Reedley was rushed to Adventist Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, but they say the big rig driver will likely face misdemeanor manslaughter charges.
