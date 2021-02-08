explosion

Michigan man killed at baby shower when gender reveal cannon explodes

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A 26-year-old Michigan man was killed in an explosion that occurred during a baby shower, according to Gaines Township authorities.

A small cannon device that was fired in the backyard of a home by the homeowner blew up, spraying metal shrapnel that struck an unidentified Hartland man who was standing nearby. The man was taken in serious condition to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where he later died.

RELATED: Woman killed by flying debris from gender reveal explosion

Three parked cars and the garage where the baby shower was being held were also struck by shrapnel.

Telephone calls Sunday to Gaines Township authorities for additional information weren't immediately returned.

In recent years, some gender-reveal events - where devices eject confetti, balloons or other colored objects to announce a soon-to-be-born child's sex - have taken a dangerous turn.

RELATED: Pyrotechnic device at gender reveal party blamed for Southern California blaze

In September, a couple's plan to reveal their baby's gender with blue or pink smoke sparked a wildfire that burned thousands of acres in Southern California. And in 2019, a homemade explosive used to reveal a baby's gender killed 56-year-old Pamela Kreimeyer in Knoxville, Iowa. The device was meant to spray powder but instead blew up like a pipe bomb.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michiganexplosionu.s. & worldman killed
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
3 injured after explosion at SoCal industrial business
SpaceX's 2nd Starship test flight ends with another kaboom
Challenger explosion anniversary marks 35 years today
Authorities investigate blast at anti-gay California church
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno
Driver escapes after leading Clovis police on chase, crashing in Fresno
Alleged DUI driver arrested after central Fresno rollover crash
Fresno police taking extra measures to track drunk drivers during Super Bowl
Tom Flores elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame, ESPN reports
Man hit by SUV while riding bike in east central Fresno
Organization working to vaccinate more Latinos in Valley agriculture
Show More
23-year-old man killed in industrial accident in Fresno County
Kids found safe after minivan stolen during DoorDash delivery in SF
60-year-old man dies after crashing into tree in SE Fresno
Texas man wins $3.4M bet on Super Bowl LV
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
More TOP STORIES News