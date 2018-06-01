Man killed by off-duty officer near Dinuba road rage incident identified

EMBED </>More Videos

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect killed by an off-duty officer as Ricardo Piceno, 39, of Reedley. (KFSN)

By , Gilbert Magallon, Christina Fan and Ricky Courtney
ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect killed by an off-duty officer as Ricardo Piceno, 39, of Reedley.

Ricardo Cisneros Piceno, 39, of Reedley



Deputies say it happened just before 8 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Monson and Floral avenues. When they arrived, they found a man inside a car with a gunshot wound. He had been shot by the off-duty Orange Cove officer.

Investigators say the confrontation started after Piceno ran the officer off the road. Piceno then kept slamming his car into the off-duty officer's vehicle. That's when the officer got out his vehicle and opened fire.

Piceno was taken to Reedley hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, deputies found out Piceno was involved in up to four road rage incidents in both Fresno and Tulare counties prior to the shooting.

"So we were able to track down the victims of all of those, and it appears the vehicle that was involved was involved in all of those incidents, the road rage incidents," said Lt. Jose Salinas, Fresno Co. Sheriff's Office.

Authorities have not said what is next for the off-duty officer at this time, but in most cases, it's standard procedure for the officer to be placed on paid administrative leave.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fresno county sheriff departmentofficer involved shootingFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News