Man killed, driver injured in crash east of Fowler: CHP

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash east of Fowler that left one man dead.It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South and McCall.According to CHP, the driver of a Nissan was going west on South when they attempted to turn onto McCall into oncoming traffic. CHP says that's when the driver of a truck slammed into the car.The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital and the passenger was pronounced dead on scene.CHP says the driver of the truck complained of pain but was not injured.