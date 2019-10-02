fatal crash

Man killed, driver injured in crash east of Fowler: CHP

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash east of Fowler that left one man dead.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash east of Fowler that left one man dead.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South and McCall.

According to CHP, the driver of a Nissan was going west on South when they attempted to turn onto McCall into oncoming traffic. CHP says that's when the driver of a truck slammed into the car.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital and the passenger was pronounced dead on scene.

CHP says the driver of the truck complained of pain but was not injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyfowlerfatal crashcalifornia highway patrolinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Family of 16-year-old boy killed in Hanford crash speaks out
Suspected DUI driver responsible for deadly crash: CHP
Family remembers cousins killed in Hanford crash
Cyclist killed after crash with car in Fresno County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Thousands expected to say farewell to Deputy Dhaliwal
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
Bogus swatting call to police leads to chaotic scene outside two Fresno County homes
Community holds vigil for Texas deputy with ties to the Valley
Trial begins for woman accused of killing Exeter police officer
$4 million grant aims to educate local students about vaping dangers
Final inspections underway as Big Fresno Fair prepares for 136th year
Show More
Two found guilty of helping man accused of killing Newman police officer try to escape to Mexico
High school folklorico class helping students in more ways than one
Lemoore to move forward with licensing first pot dispensary
Iceberg larger than Los Angeles breaks off Antarctic shelf
FFA and 4-H students keep up on school at the Big Fresno Fair
More TOP STORIES News