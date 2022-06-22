Authorities looking for relatives of man killed in central Fresno crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County coroner's office needs help finding relatives of a man killed in a central Fresno crash.On May 29, a car hit and killed 41-year-old Steven Fisher as he walked in the area of Highway 180 and Blackstone Avenue.Staff at the coroner's office have not been able to find any of his relatives despite an extensive records search.Anyone with information about Fisher is asked to contact authorities.