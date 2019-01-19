Man killed in Dos Palos shooting overnight

One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Dos Palos on Saturday.According to the Merced County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a large party and reports of gunshots at a home near Reynolds Avenue and Valeria Street in Dos Palos around 4 a.m. on Saturday.When they arrived, deputies found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was airlifted to the hospital, the other died at the scene.The Merced County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as a homicide, but no suspect information was immediately available.This a developing story. Stay with Action News for more updates.