Man killed in officer-involved shooting at a Taco Bell drive-thru in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. --
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting at a Taco Bell drive-thru in Vallejo.

Police got a call from a Taco Bell employee just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday night saying a car was stopped in the drive thru lane and that the driver was slumped over.

When police arrived, they said the driver was unconscious and had a gun in his lap.

Police say the driver started to move, and despite warnings to keep his hands up, went for the gun.

Officers opened fire, killing the man. An investigation is now underway.
