Man killed in rollover crash in Sanger

Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle accident on Frankwood Avenue and Highway 180 in Sanger. It happened at 1:05 p.m.A woman in a Camry was driving northbound on Frankwood.For unknown reasons the Camry side-swiped the man driving the Jeep at a two-way stop, causing the car to roll down the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the other two in the Jeep were taken to the hospital and are listed with major and minor injuries.Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the accident. Investigators say this is an ongoing investigation.Stay with Action News on this developing story.