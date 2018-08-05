Man killed in rollover crash in Sanger

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle accident on Frankwood Avenue and Highway 180 in Sanger.

Nathaly Juarez
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle accident on Frankwood Avenue and Highway 180 in Sanger. It happened at 1:05 p.m.

A woman in a Camry was driving northbound on Frankwood.

For unknown reasons the Camry side-swiped the man driving the Jeep at a two-way stop, causing the car to roll down the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the other two in the Jeep were taken to the hospital and are listed with major and minor injuries.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the accident. Investigators say this is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with Action News on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashcar accidentSanger
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News