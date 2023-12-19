Man killed after vehicle crashes into motorhome in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after a driver crashed into his motorhome in Fresno on Monday night.

The crash happened around 7:15 pm on Golden State Boulevard near the Shaw Avenue exit.

The California Highway Patrol says a woman's vehicle veered off the road and hit a motorhome, killing a man inside.

Officers are still working to figure out what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.

Investigators say drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.