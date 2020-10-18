One shot and killed in northeast Fresno, one injured

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officers are investigating a shooting in northeast Fresno that left one person dead and another injured.

Police say gunfire broke out near the Cigar World Market near Shaw and Fresno just before 11 pm on Saturday.

Paramedics rushed the two shooting victims to the hospital for treatment.

Officers confirmed one of those victims died Sunday morning.

It's unknown if this shooting was gang-related.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohomicide investigation
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
22-year-old man shot by Fresno Police after killing his mom, investigators say
Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno, police say
Two men shot and killed in southeast Fresno identified
Candidate for Sanger City Council arrested on DUI charges
Valley man who sexually abused, tortured and killed Black teen might be set free
Businesses come together to support those impacted by Creek Fire
Kaweah Delta will start allowing visitors from next week
Show More
Creek Fire: 348,085 acres burned, 60% contained
Amber Alert for 18-month-old boy in Livingston deactivated
1 killed in central Fresno hit-and-run
Woman shot in Central Fresno, police searching for gunman
Creek Fire victims will get financial help to clear toxic debris
More TOP STORIES News