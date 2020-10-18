FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officers are investigating a shooting in northeast Fresno that left one person dead and another injured.
Police say gunfire broke out near the Cigar World Market near Shaw and Fresno just before 11 pm on Saturday.
Paramedics rushed the two shooting victims to the hospital for treatment.
Officers confirmed one of those victims died Sunday morning.
It's unknown if this shooting was gang-related.
One shot and killed in northeast Fresno, one injured
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More