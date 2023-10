The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a man died after crashing into pistachio trees in Tulare County.

Man killed after crashing into pistachio trees near Porterville

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one man dead in Tulare County.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday on Avenue 152 just west of Road 176 near Porterville.

Officers say the man was driving east on Avenue 152 when he went off the road and crashed into pistachio trees.

Investigators say he died at the scene and no one else was in the car.

Officers do believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.