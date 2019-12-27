Man killed trying to save family during apartment fire, police say; 2 children also killed

A massive fire ripped through an apartment complex in Hemet, prompting a large response from firefighters.

HEMET, Calif. -- A father died after running into a burning Hemet apartment building to save two young family members who were also killed in the massive fire Friday morning, police say.

The blaze erupted at about 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of Alessandro Street and Latham Avenue. Investigators believe the fire started in the unit where the family of seven lived.

The 41-year-old father, a 4-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene.

"He went back inside to rescue other family members who were not able to get out. And then he wasn't seen alive after that," a Hemet police spokesperson said.

An 8-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital in grave condition, authorities said.

The conditions of the two other family members, a mother and newborn, were not immediately available.

Video from the scene showed neighbors being rushed out of their homes as firefighters raced to put out the flames on the second story of the building. About 40 people were in the complex when the blaze erupted, police said.

An investigation continues into the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.
