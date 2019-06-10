Man leads deputies on high-speed chase with 4-year-old in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas -- Investigators are looking for a man who stole a car with a 4-year-old inside and led them on a chase in northeast Harris County.

Deputies said the child's mother parked her vehicle at a Circle K in the 5600 block of Treaschwig Road around 11 p.m. Sunday.

She popped into the store for a minute and left her daughter in the car when deputies say a man rode up on a bike. That's when he got into the vehicle with the 4-year-old still inside and took off.

"When she walked out, I heard her screaming. I thought something happened to her. She said her kid got stolen with the car," Circle K clerk Jessy Rodriguez said.

The suspect led deputies on a chase with speeds up to 120 miles per hour. The pursuit lasted for about 15-20 minutes.

Pct. 4 deputy constables found the vehicle abandoned in the 4500 block of Monteith Drive with the girl. She was unharmed and reunited with her mother.

Deputies searched for the suspect for about three hours, but they couldn't find him.

The bike he was riding before he took the car was orange and black. ABC13 is working to get a description of the suspect.
