Man lured woman out of gas station before punching, raping her, police say

APEX, N.C. -- A Holly Springs man punched and raped a woman behind an Apex gas station, according to newly released court documents.Rajinder Sing Aulakh, 45, faces second-degree rape charges for what Apex police officers say he did on June 8 around 6:30 p.m. at the Circle K on E Williams Street near US-1. He was arrested for the crime on June 12.According to a Wake County search warrant, Aulakh asked a woman at the gas station to walk around the store with him to look at apartments. When she followed, he punched her in the face.The woman told police Aulakh raped her after he knocked her to the ground.Two customers inside the store heard the woman screaming, so they went out to investigate.The customers said they yelled at Aulakh to stop. He pulled up his pants and left the area carrying a clear plastic bag that contained items belonging to the woman.When officers went to Aulakh's home, he still had the woman's stolen items in his possession.Court records show Aulakh has been arrested several times before.