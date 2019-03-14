DEADLY ATTACK: Family dogs kill 53-year-old man in Texas

Pack of dogs maul man to death in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, Texas -- The Galveston County Sheriff's Office says a man was mauled to death by his relative's dogs.

Deputies were called to the 5600 block of Highland Road, just outside Santa Fe, around 3:50 p.m.

They say a man called to get help for his brother, who was attacked by three dogs.

"Tragic situation for the family for sure," said Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset. "The family is distraught, they were at the hospital with their loved one."

Trochesset says the victim, a 53-year-old man was on his family's property when the dogs jumped him.

He tells ABC13 they are owned by a relative.

Investigators are still working to determine the breed of the dogs and what happened that sparked this fatal aggression.

"Were they in a certain area that they weren't supposed to be and that he would not have been made aware that they were there until it was too late?"

It's unknown if the owner of the animals will face any charges.

The three dogs were picked up by Galveston County Animal Control and are currently at the Animal Resource Center in Texas City, where we are told it's likely they'll be euthanized.
