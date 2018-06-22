FRESNO

Man missing from Fresno found safe

Police said a missing Fresno man has been found safe about 100 miles away in Stanislaus County. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police said a missing Fresno man has been found safe about 100 miles away in Stanislaus County.

Authorities said 87-year-old Philip Wile went missing around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. He was last seen at the Chevron on Butler and Chestnut asking for directions to get back to his home-- in the area of Herndon and Millbrook.

Wile's family told police he's diagnosed with dementia.

Overnight, police confirmed they believe Wile was found by the Highway Patrol in Patterson just southwest of Modesto.
