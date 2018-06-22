Man missing from Fresno found safe

Police said a missing Fresno man has been found safe about 100 miles away in Stanislaus County.Authorities said 87-year-old Philip Wile went missing around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. He was last seen at the Chevron on Butler and Chestnut asking for directions to get back to his home-- in the area of Herndon and Millbrook.Wile's family told police he's diagnosed with dementia.Overnight, police confirmed they believe Wile was found by the Highway Patrol in Patterson just southwest of Modesto.